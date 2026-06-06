BCPL Marks World Environment Day with Plantation Drives and Awareness Initiatives

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: On the occasion of World Environment Day (WED) 2026, Brahmaputra Cracker and Polymer Limited (BCPL) reaffirmed its commitment to environmental stewardship through a series of awareness and green initiatives across its operational locations.

BCPL organised plantation drives at its Lepetkata, Lakwa, and Duliajan plants, reinforcing its ongoing efforts toward greening and biodiversity enhancement. In addition, a drawing competition and a poster competition were also organised.

As part of its outreach initiatives, BCPL is also planning to conduct an environmental awareness programme at a nearby school to sensitise the next generation about conservation and climate responsibility.

On the occasion, the Managing Director, BCPL, also inaugurated the seventh edition of the company's annual environmental magazine, 'Envicare.'

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