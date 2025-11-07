BCPL staff pay tribute to Dr Bhupen Hazarika on 14th death anniversary

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: The BCPL Staff Welfare Committee organized a shraddhanjali programme at BCPL Township, Barbaruah, to commemorate the 14th death anniversary of Dr Bhupen Hazarika, whose songs continue to inspire harmony, humanity, and hope. The daylong observance began in the morning with a solemn tribute at the BCPL Township Gate, where officials and employees gathered to pay their respects. The programme commenced with the lighting of the lamp followed by the offering of floral tributes to the portrait of Dr Bhupen Hazarika, symbolizing reverence and remembrance for the ‘Bard of the Brahmaputra.’ The cultural evening featured in-house chorus, dance performances, recitation by BCPL employees and their family members, reflecting the deep respect and admiration for Assam’s artistic legacy. The highlight of the programme was a soulful and captivating performance by renowned artiste Lohit Gogoi, whose rendition of Dr Hazarika’s immortal songs resonated deeply with the audience.

Also Read: Memorial lecture at KKHSOU: Bhupen Hazarika’s philosophy inspires generations