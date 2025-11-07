Kokrajhar unites in tribute to Dr Bhupen Hazarika on 14th death anniversary

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: The 14th death anniversary of Dr Bhupen Hazarika was observed at Govt HS&MP School playground on Wednesday under the aegis of Kokrajhar district administration.

BTC chief Hagrama Mohilary, Cabinet Minister Urkhao Gwra Brahma and MLA Lawrence Islary joined hands and sang Bhupen Hazarika’s legendary song ‘Manuhe Manuhor Babe’ (Humans for humans) during a tribute programme dedicated to Dr Bhupen Hazarika at the playground.

What seems impossible in politics was made possible through Dr Bhupen Hazarika’s music in Kokrajhar. More than 5,000 students and members of the public formed a human chain as Hagrama Mohilary, Urkhao Gwra Brahma, and Lawrence Islary sang the timeless song ‘Manuhe Manuhor Babe’ together.

Setting aside political differences, the three leaders joined hands and sang in unison, showing unity through Bhupen Hazarika’s immortal creation.

In his speech, BTC chief Hagrama Mohilary described Dr Bhupen Hazarika’s works as extraordinary creations. He said that the BTC government would take steps to preserve the memories of Dr Bhupen Hazarika and Zubeen Garg.

Mohilary also thanked Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma for organizing tribute events across all districts, saying that no one had done as much for Dr Bhupen Hazarika’s legacy as the Chief Minister.

