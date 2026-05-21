Bear rescued from Mariani forest area safely released into protected habitat in Bokakhat

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: A bear was rescued on Wednesday from a bamboo grove behind the residence of one Mukul Saikia near the Sintex factory at Doklongia Deka village in Mariani after being tranquilized. The rescued bear was later caged and brought to the Wildlife Rehabilitation and Conservation Centre at Borjuri in Bokakhat.

According to reports, the bear was spotted on Tuesday morning at Doklongia Deka village, creating panic among locals. After villagers informed the Forest Department, the Jorhat Forest Division sent a message to the Wildlife Rehabilitation and Conservation Centre at Borjuri, Bokakhat.

Following this, a trained rescue team from the centre, accompanied by the centre’s veterinarian Dr Mehdi Hasan, rushed to the spot. With the assistance of forest personnel and rescuers, Dr Mehdi Hasan tranquilized and captured the bear. It was later safely released into a protected forest area.

Arun Bighnesh, DFO of the Eastern Assam Wildlife Division, stated that apart from weakness caused by starvation, the bear was otherwise completely healthy.

Also Read: Wild bear seen roaming freely in Dergaon’s Chokial area, forest team launches search