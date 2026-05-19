Wild bear seen roaming freely in Dergaon’s Chokial area, forest team launches search

A CORRESPONDENT

GOLAGHAT: Panic has gripped the Chokial area of Dergaon after a wild bear was spotted roaming freely in the locality from Saturday night. Taking advantage of the darkness, the wild animal reportedly entered densely populated residential areas, including Chokial, Nathgaon, and Kumar Gaon.

According to local sources, the bear was seen wandering in search of food inside the premises of several houses during the night. The entire incident was captured on a CCTV camera installed at a nearby residence. As the footage surfaced on Sunday morning, fear and tension quickly spread among residents across the area.

Residents urged the Forest Department to take immediate action before any unfortunate incident occurs. Meanwhile, after being informed about the bear, a team of forest officials led by the Dergaon Range Forest Officer reached the area and launched a search operation.

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