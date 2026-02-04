Become like Lachit Borphukan to win fight against Bangladeshis: Togadia

A CORRESPONDENT

NAGAON: Dr Pravin Togadia, Chairman of the International Hindu Council and a prominent Hindu nationalist speaker, arrived in Nagaon on Monday as part of his Hindu campaign.

Addressing the media at the residence of social worker Dhanpat Ghorawat in Nagaon, he stated that Assam had not yet been freed from Muslim infiltrators. He alleged that Bangladeshi Muslims were hatching a conspiracy by submitting false identity documents in the NRC (National Register of Citizens), and that his organization had launched a campaign to thwart this. Therefore, he said, it has resumed its efforts to unite Hindus across the country.

He claimed that Bangladeshis could be identified with a single drop of blood and urged the government to take effective steps to conduct DNA tests within a month. He also demanded that the government take strict action, including imposing the death penalty, against those who submit false documents in the NRC.

Dr Pravin Togadia further stated that the International Hindu Council had launched a campaign to drive out Bangladeshis from every village and boycott their economic activities. He suggested that those who do not fill out the forms should be sent to detention camps. He asserted that Hindus would remain safe as long as they are in the majority in India.

He also advocated controlling Muslims through law or force. He added that even if the number of Hindus decreases, the council would train the remaining Hindus in such a way that one Hindu could overpower hundreds of Bangladeshi Muslims. Togadia said that to unite Hindus, Hanuman Chalisa centers would be established in every district of the country, and that through these centers, every Hindu would participate in the collective recitation of the Hanuman Chalisa to strengthen Hindu unity. He concluded by saying that if Hindus wanted to win the fight, they would have to become like Lachit Borphukan.

Also Read: New School Buildings Inaugurated in Biswanath District