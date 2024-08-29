BONSU Demands Re-verification of TET Candidate Documents and Fair Recruitment Process in Kokrajhar

KOKRAJHAR: Bodo National Students’ Union (BONSU) and a group of TET qualified candidates on Wednesday have demanded re-verification citing some loopholes in the recently declared list of TET qualified candidates. They also submitted a memorandum to the Director of Education, BTC through the District Commissioner, Kokrajhar on Wednesday demanding re-verification of documents of the TET candidates with proper execution of selection guidelines as mentioned in the advertisement no. DE/BTC/vacancy-1/Ele/Pt-I/2023/3 and DE/BTC/Vacancy-1/Ele/Pt-IIW/2023/4 and re-selection of the TET candidates with proper execution of selection guidelines as mentioned in the advertisement no. DE/BTC vacancy-1/Ele/Pt-II/2023/3 and DE/BTCIVacancy-1/Ele/Pt-IIW/2023/4.

In the memorandum, the general secretary of BONSU Nabajyoti Swargiary said the recent advertisement published by the Director of Education, BTC, Kokrajhar on August 2 as per the advertisement no. DE/BTC/vacancy-1/Ele/Pt-I/2023/15 has certain errors. He said the merit list published had many errors which provides scope of suspicion that uncovers disturbing evidence of fraudulent activities that are undermining the fairness and transparency of hiring qualified educators. In the list, a person with the same name and registration ID appeared twice in a single merit list of LP and UP TET - (a) SI. No. 321l and 323 (DEBTC-TET ATLP-06417) of list of selected candidates of LP AT (Assamese Medium), (b) SI. No. 15 and 80 (DEBTC-TET-ATUP-11795) of list of selected candidates of UP Assistant Teacher (Arts, Assamese medium) in order of merit under BTR, he said adding that applicants with higher marks were not included in the list, whereas those with lower marks have been included. He also said several complaints had been lodged regarding the discrepancies in the evaluation process which have not been addressed.

The BONSU and the group of TET qualified candidates have demanded that the selection process should be conducted freshly as there are many errors in the preparation of the final merit list. They also demanded high level enquiry to ensure fair selection process of the merit list, to ensure full transparency in the selection process and disqualification of selected candidates who are coming from outside BTC as per the spirit of the sixth schedule. They also demanded an independent investigation into the entire recruitment process conducted by a neutral body to ensure that any wrongdoing is identified and addressed appropriately and disciplinary action against any officials found guilty.

