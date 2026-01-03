Behali Press Club marks 31st foundation day with felicitation programme

A CORRESPONDENT

BISWANATH CHARIALI: The 31st foundation day of Behali Press Club, a common organization of journalists of Behali in Biswanath district and established on January 1, 1995, was celebrated at Shri Shri Pitambar Peethadham at Rangchali, Behali. Bhuvan Luitel, President of Behali Press Club, hoisted the national flag which was followed by an open meeting with Bhuvan Luitel in the chair while Secretary Amlan Kashyap Saha explained the objectives of the meeting. On the occasion, three persons associated with different sectors of the society, namely Sukhdeb Baruah, Jadu Prasad Koirala, and Nabin Sarma, were felicitated with flower bouquets and felicitation letters by the press club for their contributions to society.

Attending the open session as a distinguished guest, Assistant Commissioner of Behali Co-District, Dipti Rekha Hazarika, gave a brief speech on the social responsibilities and duties of journalists. Literary pensioner Laxmikant Sharma, artiste pensioner Vinod Khanal, Secretary of Assam Gorkha Sammelan Joy Kumar Sutar, President of Behali Senior Citizen Sammelan Arun Kumar Saha, Central President of Jatiya Sangskritik Yuva Mancha Dombarudhar Das, Retired Headmaster of Jatiya Shaheed Smriti Vidyalaya Chaudhary Lal Upadhyay, and many other dignitaries were present on the occasion. Dipak Sharma, former President of Behali Press Club, spoke on various issues including problems of journalists, harassment faced by journalists, and responsibilities of the people.

