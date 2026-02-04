Beneficiary-dependent system cannot define hard-working community: Sachin Gogoi

A CORRESPONDENT

NAZIRA: Senior BBC journalist Sachin Gogoi on Sunday said that a system dependent on beneficiaries could not be the identity of a hardworking community. Addressing the closing ceremony of the three-day Me-Dam-Me-Phi festival held in Sivasagar, Gogoi stated that over the next five years, the people of Assam, especially members of the Ahom community, should resolve not to remain beneficiaries.

He emphasized that Me-Dam-Me-Phi was not merely a religious festival, but a symbol of an unbroken legacy passed down from ancestors to the present generation.

“It is natural for us to feel proud as descendants of our forefathers. But if we were to stand face to face with them today, would they feel proud of us?” Gogoi questioned. Calling upon members of the Ahom community, the senior journalist said that pride in history should not turn into arrogance, and that while asserting one’s rights, it was undesirable to infringe upon the rights of others.

He urged everyone to make sincere efforts to restore the lost pride of the Ahom community and once again present its identity before the world as a diligent and industrious community. The closing ceremony of Me-Dam-Me-Phi, held at the Boarding Playground in Sivasagar, was attended by Sangeeta Barua Pisharoty, President of the Press Club of India, as the chief guest.

