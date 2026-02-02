JAMUGURIHAT: Me-Dam-Me-Phi observed with traditional fervour in Sootea

A CORRESPONDENT

JAMUGURIHAT: The central programme of Me-Dam-Me-Phi convened by the Ahom Jatiya Mahasabha in collaboration with the general public of Sootea was observed at Mulagabharu Moidam site located at Solahola, in the northern part of Sootea on Saturday. After traditional convention and offering of religious rites, a ceremonial programme was held at the moidam site. The organizers accorded warm felicitations to Karunananda Hatibaruah, Ananda Handique, and Manmohan Lahan who played key roles in discovering the moidam site and to bring out the historical significance of the area.

The open session began with a multicultural exhibition of traditional dances of the Ahoms and Bodos besides Tai songs. The open session was held with Sundar Jyoti Lahan, President of Ahom Jatiya Mahasabha, in the chair, and was attended by Naduar MLA Padma Hazarika, former MP Pallab Lochan Das, IGP Prasanta Sagar Changmai, singer Bidyasagar, Uttam Asom, Robert Phukan, Priyam Das, and Bhargab Lahan, among others.

Also Read: 59th Me-Dam-Me-Phi celebrated with religious and cultural fervour in Dibrugarh