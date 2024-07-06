Awareness Programme in Biswanath Highlights Women-Centric Legal Provisions

BISWANATH CHARIALI: An awareness programme on women centric provisions under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) and the Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam (BSA) was organized by District Hub for Empowerment of Women, a wing of the office of the District Social welfare Officer, Biswanath in collaboration with District Legal Services Authority, Biswanath, District administration and Biswanath Police in the training hall of SIPRD, on Friday. Moinul Haque Choudhury, DSWO, Biswanath delivered the welcome address.

The key person cum resource person, Arunima Sonowal, AJS, Secretary, DLSA, Biswanath, stated that the new laws were introduced to update with changing times as the repealed ones were from the colonial era with a colonial mindset. The Secretary, highlighted that evidence now include any information given electronically, which will permit the appearance of witnesses, accused, experts and victims to depose their evidence through electronic means such as through video-conferencing.

Dr. Neha Yadav, District Commissioner graced the programme with valuable insights on the new provisions such as Zero FIR, penalties introduced for women safety and requested the block level officials to disseminate the information among frontline workers of the grassroot. Yadav focused on services rendered by District Hub for Empowerment of Women (DHEW) under Mission Shakti for ensuring inclusive growth of Women.

Amit Kumar Hojai, Additional Superintendent of Police, Biswanath, apprised that having intercourse on the false pretext of marriage or employment is a crime under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). He also shared about National Crime Branch Bureau, Sankalan, APP which provides user with comprehensive guide on new criminal laws.

Advocate Alpana Krishnatreya gave an overview of the children adoption laws while the proceedings were conducted by Monali Beniya DMC, DHEW. The programme was followed by an interactive session.

Block Level ICDS and health functionaries, para legal volunteers, representative from SeSTA (NGO) and the officials of DHEW attended the programme.

