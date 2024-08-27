Bengali Kalyan Parishad, Dima Hasao, Expresses Grave Concern Over Rising Incidents of Rape and Molestation

Haflong: The Bengali Kalyan Parishad, Dima Hasao has expressed grave concern over the increasing incidents of rape and molestation across the country, including Assam. In a press release signed by the president, the Parishad emphasized that such heinous crimes go against the very principles of humanity and dignity. They stated, “Such acts are intolerable and must be condemned in the strongest possible terms. Rape is not just a violation of a person’s body, but a brutal assault on their rights, autonomy, and self-respect. It leaves deep emotional, psychological, and sometimes physical scars that may never fully heal.”

The Parishad appealed to society to unite in denouncing these crimes, supporting survivors, and ensuring that perpetrators are brought to justice. They stressed the importance of creating a culture of respect and consent, where everyone feels safe and protected. “There can be no excuse, justification, or leniency for such an atrocity. Every individual has the right to live free from fear, and it is our collective responsibility to uphold that right,” the statement read.

Recent incidents highlighted by the Parishad include the RGK Medical College gang rape and murder, the Dhing gang rape incident in Assam, and the Hojai rape incident in Assam. Many more cases reported and under investigation.

The Parishad reiterated the need for a congenial environment in society to prevent the recurrence of such heinous crimes in the future, ensuring that everyone feels free, safe, and secure.

Also Read: Krishna Janmashtami Celebrated with Devotion in Demow

Also Watch: