Krishna Janmashtami Celebrated with Devotion in Demow

DEMOW: Krishna Janmashtami was celebrated in Demow and its surrounding areas on Monday with religious fervour and devotion. Janmashtami was celebrated in Demow Kushal Path Naam Ghar, Santipur Naam Ghar, and on the occasion, Naam Prasanga was done on Monday. The earthen lamps were lit and bhog was offered. In Demow Radha Krishna Mandir also Janmashtami was celebrated on Monday. Naam Prasanga was organized and prasad was distributed among the devotees.

