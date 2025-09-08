Bengali Students’ Union Haflong College unit celebrates 17th foundation day

OUR CORRESPONDENT

HAFLONG: The Bengali Students’ Union (BSU) Haflong Govt College unit marked its 17th Foundation Day with great enthusiasm in Haflong on Sunday, drawing large participation from students, community leaders, and well-wishers.

The programme began with the lighting of lamps and offerings of flowers to the portrait of Swami Vivekananda and Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose. The event was graced by Ajoy Chakraborty, MAC, DHAC, as chief guest while, Pankaj Kumar Deb, Vice-President of Bangali Parishad, Rajat Kumar Nath, President of Bhasa Parishad, and Anup Biswas, senior journalist, attended as guests of honour. Cultural performances, including songs and dances performed by locals, reflected the rich heritage of the Bengali community.

Also Read: Gargaon College marks 67 years Axam Xahitya Xabha (AXX) president graces foundation day

Also Watch: