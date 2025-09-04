Bengali Youth Students’ Federation (BYSF) stages protest at Rajagarh over D-Voter issue

A CORRESPONDENT

ORANG: The long-pending D-voter issue has once again sparked unrest, with the Bengali Youth Students’ Federation (BYSF) staging a massive protest at Rajagarh in Bhergaon on Wednesday.

Hundreds of activists, holding placards and shouting slogans like “BJP Go Back,” “Dilip Saikia Go Back,” and “Himanta Biswa Sarma Go Back,” turned the protest site into a charged arena. The agitation also extended to surrounding villages, where bike rallies were organized, urging people to boycott the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the upcoming Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) elections.

BYSF leaders accused the state government of deceiving the Hindu Bengali community by failing to resolve their D-voter status while selectively addressing similar concerns of other groups. “The BJP has betrayed us in the name of justice. Hindu Bengalis cannot be ignored any longer,” declared the federation, warning of strong electoral consequences.

While welcoming the government’s decision to exempt Koch-Rajbongshis and Gorkhas from the D-voter list, the organization condemned the exclusion of Hindu Bengalis. The Udalguri district unit, along with Rajagarh and Nalapara regional committees, jointly demanded immediate government intervention.

The federation also appealed to Bengali members of the BJP to resign in protest against what it termed “gross injustice.” It further cautioned that unless the issue is resolved at the earliest, the community would boycott not just the BTC polls but also the upcoming Assembly elections.

