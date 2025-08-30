Large-scale defections from UPPL and BPF in Bhergaon as BTC polls near

A CORRESPONDENT

ORANG: With the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) election drawing near, the political atmosphere across the region has turned charged, with shifting loyalties and large-scale defections dominating the scene. Bodoland’s politics has entered a decisive phase, with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) setting its sights firmly on all 10 council constituencies of Udalguri district.

While in certain constituencies BJP’s growing influence is unsettling rival parties, in others, it is triggering waves of mass exodus. Particularly in Bhergaon council constituency, long under the grip of a declining UPPL, the BJP has launched an aggressive campaign to strengthen its base. Continuous induction drives, held day and night, are reshaping the political landscape in the area.

The disenchantment among the public towards UPPL and BPF is steadily translating into BJP’s rise. Following the official announcement of election dates, a spate of resignations and defections has swept across constituencies. Even though BJP is yet to announce its candidate list, Bhergaon’s political dynamics are shifting rapidly.

On Wednesday, under the leadership of youth social worker Joushrang Baro, more than three hundred men and women from UPPL, BPF, and APB parties formally embraced BJP in different parts of the constituency. The large-scale joining has been described as a ‘turning point’ by BJP workers in the region.

The new entrants credited their decision to the development agenda and welfare measures of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma. Witnessing the wave of reforms and infrastructure projects, hundreds have expressed confidence in BJP’s leadership.

“Motivated by BJP’s vision, ideology, and policies, we have come forward to strengthen the party and ensure its victory in the upcoming BTC polls,” said several of the fresh members during the ceremony.

With defections gaining momentum, BJP’s organizational strength in Bhergaon appears to be on an unprecedented rise, leaving Opposition camps visibly anxious.

