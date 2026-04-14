Bengbari Bamundi Satra’s Xatradhikar Mukunda Dev Goswami passes away at 86

A CORRESPONDENT

TANGLA: Xatradhikar of the historic Bengbari Bamundi Satra, Mukunda Dev Goswami, passed away due to age-related ailments at his residence in Tangla town of Udalguri district on Saturday. He was 86.

A spiritually enriched and scholarly personality, Goswami was widely respected for his deep knowledge and contribution to religious life. He had been honoured with the ‘Sri Sri Sambhudev Goswami Memorial Award’ and served as the president of the Sattradhikar Sabha under the Darrang and Udalguri District Brahmin Sabha for nearly two decades, rendering invaluable service to society.

As the news of his passing spread, a large number of devotees, admirers and well-wishers thronged his residence to pay their last respects. He is survived by three sons and daughters-in-law, one daughter, and other relatives and well-wishers.

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