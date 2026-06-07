BGLA launches biodiversity conservation drive at Sikhna Jwhwlao National Park

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KOKRAJHAR: As a noble initiative for the protection of the biodiversity of Bodoland, the Bodoland Golden Langur Association (BGLA), a Kokrajhar-based NGO, erected signboards appealing to visitors in the Sikhna Jwhwlao National Park to obey the rules while entering the wildlife zone.

Signboards with slogans to protect wild animals were erected from Digli, the entrance gate of the national park in Ultapani, throughout the road to the Saralpara tourist spot along the Bhutan border.

The programme was organised on the occasion of World Environment Day 2026.

The BGLA also planted saplings by the road leading to Saralpara and appealed to the visitors and picnickers to follow the directives while driving through the park.

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