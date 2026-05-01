Kokrajhar: Plantation drive launched in Sikhna Jwhwlao National Park amid encroachment concerns

Planting over 4 lakh saplings targeted in Sikhna Jwhwlao National Park

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: Evergreen Charitable Trust, in collaboration with the Forest Department and the 6th Battalion, SSB of Raniguli, Kokrajhar, organized a mass plantation drive and seed distribution programme today at Saralpara along the Indo–Bhutan border area under the Haltugaon Forest Division. As part of an ambitious target, the Haltugaon Forest Division aims to plant more than 4 lakh saplings of various species. NGOs and local communities residing near forest areas support the initiative, ensuring active public participation in environmental conservation.

Meanwhile, certain areas of Sikhwna Jwhwlao National Park have reportedly been encroached upon illegally.

Speaking to the media, Pradip Kumar Bhuyan, Divisional Forest Officer of the Haltugaon Division, stated that plantation drives will also be conducted in these encroached areas as part of efforts to restore and protect the forest land. Saralpara is a unique picnic spot along the Bhutan border, and it is deep inside Sikhwna Jwhwlao National Park in the Kokrajhar district. But unfortunately, the dense forest with valuable sal and other valuable trees is being cleared and illegally encroached upon by illegal encroachers. Fresh encroachments are continuing in different directions, causing serious concern for the protection of wild animals and the conservation of green forests and flora and fauna.

The lands of vast areas in Saralpara and Ultapani reserve forests under the Sikhwna Jwhwlao National Park are occupied by big guns, rich people of Kokrajhar and other towns, while encroachers are seen continuing to sell the already cleared forest lands and being active in clearing forests in new areas. Many individuals with close connections to powerful politicians, government employees, and entrepreneurs have purchased forest lands deep within the national park, which encourages illegal encroachers to clear additional forest areas for profit.

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