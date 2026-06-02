Reckless Driving and Encroachment Threaten Wildlife in Sikhna Jwhwlao National Park

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: Reckless driving by picnickers at Saralpara picnic hot spot and unabated illegal encroachments in Sikhna Jwhwlao National Park of Kokrajhar district in BTR have caused serious concerns for the wild animals, including endangered species, flora, and fauna.

The breathtaking Ultapani forest near the Bhutan border is known as the ‘Heaven of Butterflies’ with more than 350 species of butterflies. Located within the rich biodiversity landscape of the park, the stretch between Bishmuri on the National Highway and Saralpara offers one of the most beautiful natural spectacles in Assam. But amid this beauty lies a disturbing reality. Every day, countless butterflies can be seen fluttering along the roadside, feeding on minerals from moist soil. Tragically, many of them end up getting crushed under the wheels of speeding vehicles.

With Saralpara emerging as a popular picnic destination, more than 200 vehicles pass through the national park daily, killing hundreds of butterflies every day. The danger goes beyond butterflies. The recent deaths of an endangered golden langur and a hornbill inside the national park due to reckless driving are stark reminders of the growing threat to the wildlife of this fragile ecosystem.

Many visitors rush to reach the Saralpara picnic spot, often overlooking the incredible natural beauty that unfolds along the journey from Bishmuri. Despite monitoring by the authorities, visitors and drunk drivers are often seen violating the speed rules. On the other hand, the illegal encroachers are still active in clearing forest areas deep inside the park and creating settlements, depleting essential forest cover for the animals.

Also Read: Kokrajhar: Plantation drive launched in Sikhna Jwhwlao National Park amid encroachment concerns