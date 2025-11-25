Strong performances mark 2nd night of Bhabani Prasad Choudhury Memorial Drama Festival

OUR CORRESPONDENT

BONGAIGAON: The second night of the 3rd Bhabani Prasad Choudhury Memorial Drama Festival showcased three impressive dramas that kept the audience fully engaged at Birjhora Public Library.

The evening opened with 'Chaa-Pohar' staged by Pinak Drama Group from Barpeta, setting the tone for a compelling night of theatre.

Abhigyanam drama group from Adinggiri, Guwahati, then presented 'Comfort Woman,' based on the tragic history of World War II, where nearly two lakh Korean women were forcefully turned into sex workers to 'comfort' Japanese soldiers. The powerful script and intense acting brought the painful narrative vividly to life. The direction by Manabendra Ronghang Choudhury drew high praise for its depth and perfection.

The final presentation of the night, 'Suicide' by Hojag Theatre, mesmerized the audience. Directed and performed by Gobinda Kumar Nath, the solo act offered a refreshing and poignant theatrical experience, adding variety to the festival's lineup.

