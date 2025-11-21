‘Bhagawat paath’ held in Sivasagar on Zubeen Garg’s birth anniversary

OUR CORRESPONDENT

SIVASAGAR: In a heartfelt tribute to the beloved cultural icon and the voice of Assam, Zubeen Garg, Axom Udayaditya Group organized a Bhagawat paath on the occasion of his birth anniversary. Seeking peace for the departed soul of the artiste, more than one hundred Vaishnav devotees from various parts of Sivasagar district participated in the programme, which included a public lamp-lighting ceremony and soulful musical performances at the historic Dolmukh Chariali.

A gathering of over a hundred admirers of Zubeen Garg, whose songs were rendered in his memory, created an emotional atmosphere.

The programme was attended by Axom Udayaditya Group President Bhaskarjyoti Baruah, Advisor Purnima Devi Dehingia, Chief Secretary Anupam Bharali, Secretary Biswajit Pathak, along with representatives from Shankhadhwani Mahila Samaj, Sivasagar E-Rickshaw Association, Hindu Federation, and members of around 20 other organizations.

Also Read: Nearly 2,000 Don Bosco School Students Sing 'Mayabini' in Emotional Tribute to Zubeen Garg