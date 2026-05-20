Bhagawat Saptah Enters Third Day in Digboi Amid Devotional Fervour

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DIGBOI: The spiritually vibrant town of Digboi is witnessing a grand Shrimad Bhagawat Mahapurana Saptah Gyan Yajna, being organized by the Nepali Vishnu Mandir Samity at the historic Bishnu Mandir from May 17 to 25.

Now on its third day, the week-long recitation of the sacred Bhagavata Purana has drawn a large number of devotees from Digboi and adjoining areas, filling the temple premises with devotional fervour through Bhagawat Katha, bhajans, kirtans, and spiritual discourses.

A series of charitable activities and noble deeds undertaken alongside the religious programme has also emerged as a major attraction in Digboi, reflecting the spirit of compassion, service, and community welfare that lies at the heart of Sanatan Dharma.

On Tuesday, local MLA Suren Phukan visited the temple premises and offered prayers, seeking blessings for the welfare, peace, and prosperity of the people. Recognizing the historical significance of the British-era Bishnu Mandir, he announced a grant of Rs 10 lakh for the temple’s infrastructure development.

Also Read: Nepali Vishnu Mandir Samity to Host Week-long Shrimad Bhagawat Saptah from Today