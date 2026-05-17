Nepali Vishnu Mandir Samity to Host Week-long Shrimad Bhagawat Saptah from Today

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DIGBOI: The Nepali Vishnu Mandir Samity, Digboi, is organizing a spiritually significant Shrimad Bhagawat Mahapurana Saptah Gyan Yajna from May 17 to May 23, at the temple premises for the benefit of devotees from Digboi and surrounding areas.

The week-long recitation of the sacred Bhagavata Purana will feature daily Bhagawat Katha, devotional bhajans, kirtans, and special prayers, creating an atmosphere of devotion and spiritual awakening.

The programme will conclude on May 23 with Purna Ahuti, Maha Aarti, and the distribution of Mahaprasad.

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