Bhakatgaon Sankardev Vidya Niketan to mark silver jubilee finale on January 11–12

OUR CORRESPONDENT

JAGIROAD: The closing function of the ongoing Silver Jubilee celebration of Bhakatgaon Sankardev Vidya Niketan under Jagiroad co-district will be held on January 11 and 12 next on the premises of the Niketan.

In this connection, a preparatory meeting was held on Saturday on Niketan premises. The meeting was chaired by President of the Niketan Management Committee Kumud Chandra Deka. The board of directors of the Niketan Management Committee formed the reception committee with Kumud Chandra Deka as president and Kailas Bardoloi and Giren Kumar Deka as joint general secretaries in the presence of all office-bearers, teachers, conscious citizens, parents, and others.

The meeting was also attended by former student leader Munindra Bangthai, Jagi Bhakatgaon Cooperative Society president Ashok Kumar Deka, sports organizers Pradeep Bora, Sharat Chandra Deka, Pulakesh Kaushik, Montu Kumar Medhi, Ajit Kumar Roy, Jagiroad Sankardev Vidya Niketon head teacher and others.

Also Read: AIPC Celebrates Silver Jubilee in Guwahati