AIPC Celebrates Silver Jubilee in Guwahati

The Silver Jubilee session marks the legacy of the conference that started in 2000 in Khurja, Uttar Pradesh, under the patronage of Prof. Dr Lari Azad, founder of AIPC. It started with Dr Azad lighting up a ceremonial lamp before the portrait of the beloved Assamese artist Zubeen Garg, paying respects to his artistic contributions.

The conference also saw the launch of the Silver Jubilee mouthpiece, ‘PRAGJYOTISHA.’

Poets of different linguistic and cultural backgrounds have come together every year for the last 25 years under the banner of AIPC and have added their unique voices and talents to India's literary scenario. Silver Jubilee only reiterated AIPC's continued effort to uplift poetry, empower women, and preserve the literary heritage of India.