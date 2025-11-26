AIPC Celebrates Silver Jubilee in Guwahati

Guwahati: The three-day grand event, marking the Silver Jubilee celebration of All India Poetess Conference (AIPC), was held on November 21 to 23 at the Silver Jubilee Memorial Hall of NEDSSS, Kharguli, Guwahati.
The event witnessed the participation of more than 350 representatives from 14 states across India, and one international participant from Nepal, in this milestone edition to make the confluence vibrant with languages, art, and culture.
Furthermore, in recognition of their excellence in various kinds of literature, more than 80 prizes were awarded to poets from India and other parts of the world. Ever since AIPC's establishment, it has striven to provide women poets and artists with an internationally recognised platform.
The AIPC aims to promote women's literature, encouraging feminist kinship, maintaining language harmony, fostering national integration through literature and culture, and publishing cultural works for future generations. AIPC also extends help to the distressed and introduces India's cultural richness to international tourism.
The Silver Jubilee session marks the legacy of the conference that started in 2000 in Khurja, Uttar Pradesh, under the patronage of Prof. Dr Lari Azad, founder of AIPC. It started with Dr Azad lighting up a ceremonial lamp before the portrait of the beloved Assamese artist Zubeen Garg, paying respects to his artistic contributions.
The conference also saw the launch of the Silver Jubilee mouthpiece, ‘PRAGJYOTISHA.’
Poets of different linguistic and cultural backgrounds have come together every year for the last 25 years under the banner of AIPC and have added their unique voices and talents to India's literary scenario. Silver Jubilee only reiterated AIPC's continued effort to uplift poetry, empower women, and preserve the literary heritage of India.