Bharat Raj’s Poetry Collection ‘Kangthilangsor Uxupani’ Unveiled at Literary Event in Nalbari

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NALBARI: The poetry collection ‘Kangthilangsor Uxupani’ by popular poet and journalist Bharat Raj was unveiled on May 23 in Nalbari. The programme was organised by the Nalbari Zilla Xahitya Xabha in collaboration with the Paschim Dahkhauniya Rongali Bihu Sanmilan at the premises of Paschim Dahkhauniya Bishnu Namghar.

Releasing the book, noted poet Kamal Kumar Jain said, “We may live without poetry, but we cannot truly enjoy life without it.” He described poetry as an expression of intimate emotions and stated that the appreciation of readers inspires writers to continue their literary journey.

The event also featured a special poetry session titled ‘Basantar Biyoli Kobitar Alap,’ where several poets recited poems and captivated the audience.

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