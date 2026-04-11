Bharat Tribes Fest 2026: TRISSAM wins top honour for highest organic product sales

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: TRISSAM has emerged as a standout performer at the Bharat Tribes Fest 2026, securing the first prize for the highest sales of organic products among all participating Van Dhan Vikas Kendras (VDVKs). The recognition highlights TRISSAM’s commitment to promoting sustainably sourced, forest-based tribal products from Assam.

The recently concluded 19-day national festival was held at Sunder Nursery in New Delhi and celebrated the rich and diverse heritage of India’s tribal communities. The event brought together participants from over 21 states and Union Territories, featuring more than 300 artisans, over 200 stalls, 75 VDVKs and more than 400 tribal artists.

Gauranga Bodo received the award during the felicitation ceremony, where M. Rajamurugan, IPS, Managing Director of TRIFED, and Anant Prakash Pandey, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Tribal Affairs, presented it. The recognition highlights the brand’s excellence in delivering high-quality organic products while promoting sustainable practices and strengthening tribal livelihoods.

The Bharat Tribes Fest 2026 served as a vibrant platform showcasing handcrafted textiles, forest-based organic goods, indigenous cuisine and traditional cultural performances. Amid this dynamic celebration of tribal excellence, TRISSAM’s achievement stands as a proud milestone for Assam’s tribal enterprises on the national stage.

TRISSAM is a dedicated brand developed to provide a unique identity and effective market positioning for products created by beneficiaries of Van Dhan Vikas Kendras (VDVKs) under the Pradhan Mantri Van Dhan Yojana. The Indian Institute of Entrepreneurship (IIE), Guwahati, conceptualised and designed the brand name “TRISSAM”, reflecting the fusion of “Tribal” and “Assam”, symbolizing the rich heritage and resources of the state’s tribal communities.

Also Read: Meghalaya Pushes for 100% Literacy as ULLAS Fest 2026 Held in Shillong