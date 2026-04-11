Meghalaya Pushes for 100% Literacy as ULLAS Fest 2026 Held in Shillong

SHILLONG: Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma on Friday reaffirmed Meghalaya's commitment to achieving full literacy, calling inclusive education the cornerstone of the state's development agenda.

He was speaking at ULLAS Fest 2026, held at the U Soso Tham Auditorium in Shillong, an event that brought together volunteer teachers, adult learners, ULLAS achievers, Education Minister Lahkmen Rymbui, and senior government officials.

Sangma used the occasion to draw a direct link between Meghalaya's high-performing students — whom he had felicitated earlier the same morning for SSLC results — and the adult learners the ULLAS programme serves.

"I felicitated the toppers of the SSLC exams this morning, and while they are very important, so are our elders and seniors who are not yet literate but aspire to be so," he said.

"If we are not able to touch the lives of these people, our mission is incomplete."

Also Read: Meghalaya logs 86.84% SSLC pass rate, leadership credits sustained academic push