Dhubri Chapter of Bharat Vikas Parishad Hosts Branch-Level "Bharat Ko Jano" Quiz Competition

A Correspondent

DHUBRI: A branch-level “Bharat Ko Jano” quiz competition was organized recently by Dhubri chapter of Bharat Vikas Parishad. The quiz was conducted by Quiz Master Dharmaraj Joshi from Guwahati, assisted by Narayan Sheel. Forty students from various schools participated in the competition with 22 teams. In the senior category, SP English Medium School’s 10th-standard students, Soumalya Pal and Niyaz Rabby, secured the first position.

In the junior category, Benji Choudhury and Yasmin Ilhan, 8th-standard students from Apollo English Medium School topped. The winning teams will participate in the state-level competition, scheduled to be held in Dhubri on November 10, 2024, under the aegis of the Bharat Vikas Parishad’s Dhubri Chapter.

Also Read: Boro Kachari Welfare Autonomous Council Launches Bodo Language Learning Centres Across Assam to Promote Education

Also Watch: