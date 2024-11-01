Bharat Vikash Parishad Dhubri Unit Distributes Earthen Lamps and Sweets to the Underprivileged for Diwali

A Correspondent

DHUBRI: Dhubri unit of Bharat Vikash Parishad distributes earthen lamps, mustard oil, cotton and sweets among the unprivileged of the town on the eve of Diwali on Wednesday. According to a Parishad member, during Diwali, all of the country's doors would be lit, and there would be boundless happiness, but in other homes, there would be very little light.

“In order to bring cheers and happiness to the unprivileged, the parishad for many years has been distributing these items, so that they could enjoy this festival of lights,” he added. When asked, one of the recipients said that the Parishad’s annual gesture brings them much-needed relief and immense happiness and joy.

Also Read: Cachar District Magistrate Imposes Ban on High-Decibel Firecrackers for Safe Deepawali Celebrations

Also Watch: