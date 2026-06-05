Bharatanatyam dancer Abhisek Das receives prestigious Doordarshan B-High Grade recognition

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BONGAIGAON: In a significant achievement for Assam’s cultural fraternity, Bharatanatyam dancer and dance guru Abhisek Das has been awarded the prestigious B-High Grade Artiste recognition by Prasar Bharati’s Doordarshan Kendra, New Delhi.

Abhisek Das, Founder and Director of Natarajan Dance Academy & Research Centre, is the first Bharatanatyam artiste from Lower Assam and Bongaigaon to receive this honour. A disciple of renowned dance guru, Dr Thankamani Kutty, he is the son of Chanchal Das and Konka Das.

Through performances on national and international stages and the achievements of his students at state, national and international levels, Das has contributed significantly to the promotion of Assamese culture and classical dance.

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