Memorandum submitted over substandard road construction in Bokakhat

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: A memorandum was submitted on Thursday by the Scheduled Caste Youth Students’ Council to the Executive Engineer of the Public Works Department (Roads), Bokakhat, protesting the poor quality of construction work on the road connecting Mahura and Baratal via Mahura Pathar from National Highway 37 at Kamargaon, which is being carried out under the PWD.

Through the memorandum signed by Diganta Das, Central Publicity and Social Service Secretary of the organization, several issues were highlighted. These include the use of substandard soil in the side berm construction along the historic Mahura road, cutting and dumping of soil from adjacent agricultural land, steep embankments along the roadside causing difficulties for farmers to access their fields, use of low-quality cement in the 10-inch roadside concrete work, weak brickwork in several sections, and the lack of proper use of road rollers.

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