Bharatiya Janata Mazdoor Trade Union leader Jyotish Kalita passes away at 50

A CORRESPONDENT

GAURISAGAR: Jyotish Kalita, a resident of Amguri Hiloidari village in Sivasagar district, Secretary of the Amguri Don Bosco Van Association, and executive member of the Bharatiya Janata Mazdoor Trade Union, passed away on Wednesday at a private hospital in Guwahati. He was 50 years old. His untimely demise has cast a pall of gloom over the greater Jhanji-Amguri area.

Kalita had founded the Amguri Don Bosco Van Association by organizing all drivers transporting students to Amguri Don Bosco School. As secretary, he became widely respected for providing financial assistance to students and needy people in the greater Amguri area from his own resources. Known for his kindhearted nature and generosity, he dedicated much of his life to helping those in need. His body was brought to his residence in a procession from Jhanji, where a rajahuwa shradhanjali function was held. The ceremony was attended by various individuals and representatives of local institutions. He is survived by his mother, wife, two sons, and a younger brother. In a somber atmosphere, his last rites were performed amid a large gathering of mourners, who paid their final respects to a man remembered for his selfless service and generosity.

