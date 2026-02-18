Centenarian freedom fighter Makhan Satnami passes away at 101

A CORRESPONDENT

GAURISAGAR: Makhan Satnami, a centenarian freedom fighter from Hatighuli Santipar village on the outskirts of Gaurisagar in Sivasagar District, passed away on Sunday at about 1:05 PM at his residence due to age-related ailments. He was 101 years old.

Born on February 1, 1925, Satnami was inspired by the ideals of Mahatma Gandhi and actively participated in the mass movement of 1942, dedicating his life to serving the country and the nation. For his contributions to India's independence, he was felicitated by various organizations. On the occasion of the 79th Independence Day, the Dakhom Barkhik Nam Kirtan and Srimad Bhagawat Path Anusthan, a leading social and religious organization in the Santipar area, publicly honoured him on August 15, 2025. In addition, the Assam State Freedom Fighter Association also recognized his contributions.

The news of his demise has been mourned widely in the greater Hatighuli area. He is survived by three sons, three daughters-in-law, and several grandchildren. Family members informed that, following protocol and in the presence of the Sivasagar district administration, the funeral of the freedom fighter will be held with state honours tomorrow morning.

Also Read: Senior citizen Sarada Kalita passes away, Dharapur–Khanamukh mourns