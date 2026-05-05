Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Bags Morigaon and Jagiroad; Congress Holds Laharighat

A CORRESPONDENT

MORIGAON: Putting an end to speculations, the BJP bagged the 54 No. Morigaon seat for the third consecutive time. BJP candidate Ramakanta Deuri won the seat by defeating his nearest rival, AJP’s Banikanta Das, by a margin of 65,489 votes. Ramakanta Deuri got 1,17,942 votes while Banikanta Das received 52,453.

In 52 No. Jagiroad constituency, BJP’s heavyweight candidate Pijush Hazarika won by defeating his rival, Congress’s candidate and former Minister, Bubul Das, by a margin of 93,584 votes. Hazarika bagged 1,55,129 votes while Bubul Das got 61,545.

On the other hand, Congress’s powerful candidate Dr Asif Nazer retained the 53 No. Laharighat constituency by defeating his nearest rival, AIUDF’s Siddique Ahmed, by a margin of 66,295 votes, and ensured his second consecutive term. Dr Asif Nazer got 1,69,212 votes while Siddique Ahmed got 1,02917 votes.

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