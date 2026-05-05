Bharatiya Janata Party’s Rupali Langthasa registers landslide victory in Haflong

OUR CORRESPONDENT

HAFLONG: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Rupali Langthasa secured a massive victory in the 113-Haflong (ST) Legislative Assembly Constituency, winning by an impressive margin of approximately 50,000 votes over her nearest rival Daniel Langthasa of NPP.

The victory marks yet another strong electoral performance for the BJP in Dima Hasao, as the party successfully retained the lone assembly constituency in the district for the third consecutive term. Interestingly, while the party has maintained its dominance in the constituency, each of the last three elections has seen the BJP fielding a new face, reflecting the party’s strategy of leadership renewal.

From the initial rounds of counting on Monday morning, Langthasa maintained a commanding lead, which steadily widened with each round, ultimately resulting in a landslide win. Supporters and party workers celebrated the victory across Haflong with cheers, sweets, and victory processions.

Expressing gratitude after the win, Rupali Langthasa thanked the people of Dima Hasao for placing their trust in her and assured them that she would work tirelessly for the welfare and development of the district. She also stated that she would strive to live up to the expectations of the people who have shown overwhelming support and affection.

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