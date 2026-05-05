Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) clean sweeps in Biswanath for 3rd consecutive term

A CORRESPONDENT

BISWANATH CHARIALI: For the third consecutive term, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won all three assembly seats in Biswanath district. In the Biswanath LAC seat, BJP’s candidate Pallab Lochan Das defeated his nearest rival, Jayanta Borah of the Indian National Congress, by a margin of 25,770 votes. Pallab Lochan Das got 84862 votes while Jayanta Borah managed to secure 59092 votes. Ananta Gogoi of AAP got 1471, Sahidul Alam of GSP got 1153, Teharu Gour of JMM got 12501, while 1855 voters preferred the NOTA button.

In the Behali LAC seat, BJP’s Munindra Das defeated Gyanendra Sarkar of CPI(ML). Munindra Das got 87224 votes while Gyanendra Sarkar secured 26521 votes. Paban Pran Rabidas of GSP got 1999, and independent candidate Ajoy Singha got 13294 votes. The NOTA was used by 3397 voters.

In the Gohpur LAC seat, BJP’s Utpal Borah managed to get 96582 votes while his nearest rival, Sankarjyoti Kutum of the Indian National Congress, secured 43860 votes. Nityananda Basumatary of UPPL got 3204 votes, and independent candidate Hemanta Bijoy Mahanta got 1435 votes. 1873 voters pressed the NOTA.

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