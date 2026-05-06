Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers felicitate Sushanta Borgohain after poll win

A CORRESPONDENT

DEMOW: The result of the Assam Assembly Election 2026 was declared on May 4, where NDA candidate Sushanta Borgohain won the 95 No. Demow Constituency seat by a huge margin of 33,528 votes over Indian National Congress-led alliance candidate Ajoy Kumar Gogoi and Communist Party of India (CPI) candidate Ajoy Bora.

After the results were declared, Sushanta Borgohain reached the 95 No. Demow constituency from the vote counting centre at Sivasagar, and was given a warm welcome by the party workers on Monday. They rejoiced and felicitated Sushanta Borgohain with a phulam gamosa and chelleng chadar at the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Bhawan situated at Demow Alun Nagar near NH-37.

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