Unprecedented turnout at BJP rally signals strong support for Rupali Langthasa

OUR CORRESPONDENT

HAFLONG: A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) election rally in support of its candidate for the upcoming Assembly election, Rupali Langthasa, witnessed an extraordinary turnout on Sunday at the Maibang Dishru Mlaoyam grounds, reflecting growing political momentum in the region.

The rally saw active participation from youth, women, and senior citizens, indicating broad-based engagement ahead of the polls. Party supporters raised slogans and expressed strong backing for the BJP candidate, turning the event into a significant show of strength. The scale of participation points to an increasing level of political awareness among voters as well as a strengthening connection between the electorate and the party’s agenda.

The rally also highlighted the party’s grassroots mobilization efforts, with local leaders and workers playing a key role in organizing the event. The strong turnout is being seen as a reflection of public confidence in the leadership and vision represented by Rupali Langthasa.

While interacting with the media, DHAC CEM Debolal Gorlosa stated that the massive gathering at Maibang was clear evidence of the BJP’s impending victory.

He also criticized the Congress candidate, pointing out that despite serving earlier as the BJP Minister of Sports and Youth Affairs, she had done little for the youth of Dima Hasao. Referring to Nandita Gorlosa joining the Congress, he described it as an unfavourable development for the party.

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