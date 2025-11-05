Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) Sivasagar holds first executive meet

OUR CORRESPONDENT

SIVASAGAR: The Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), Sivasagar district committee, held its first executive meeting on Tuesday under the chairmanship of district President Samiran Bordoloi.

During the meeting, President Samiran Bordoloi delivered an extensive address outlining the future plans and programmes of the yuva morcha. He emphasized the need for greater youth participation and organizational strengthening in the days ahead. Addressing the gathering, BJP Sivasagar District President Bitupan Raidongia encouraged the young workers to dedicate themselves to the party’s mission and ideals. As a token of appreciation and respect, he felicitated all morcha members and the presidents of various mandals across the district with traditional Assamese gamosas symbolizing Assamese pride.

On this occasion, BJYM President Samiran Bordoloi also presented congratulatory letters and diaries to each district executive member and mandal president.

The meeting was attended by several senior leaders, including BJP Sivasagar District General Secretary Chandanajit Buragohain, along with other party functionaries and yuva morcha workers.

