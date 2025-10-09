Samiran Bordoloi appointed as president of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM)

OUR CORRESPONDENT

SIVASAGAR: Samiran Bordoloi has been appointed as the new president of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) Sivasagar District Committee. The appointment was made with the approval of the BJYM Assam State president, Rakesh Das, and was formally conveyed through an official letter signed by BJP Sivasagar District President, Bitupan Raidongia.

Before taking charge as president, Bordoloi served as the vice-president of the district unit of the Yuva Morcha. A former office bearer of the All Assam Students’ Union (AASU), Bordoloi joined the Bharatiya Janata Party in 2015. Since then, he has served one term as co-convener and another as convener of the BJP Sivasagar District Media Cell. Having worked as a journalist for over nine years with a daily newspaper, Bordoloi is widely respected for his cordial relations with people from various sections of society.

Following his appointment as district president, several individuals and organizations extended their congratulations to him. In his remarks, Bordoloi expressed gratitude to BJYM Assam president Rakesh Das and BJP Sivasagar District president Bitupan Raidongia for entrusting him with the new responsibility. He also sought the continued support and cooperation of all party leaders and members in carrying out his duties in the days ahead.

