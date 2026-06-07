Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan marks Environment Day with plantation drive and awareness programme

GUWAHATI: Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, Guwahati Kendra, observed World Environment Day 2026 through a series of programmes focused on environmental awareness and conservation.

The celebrations began with a plantation drive at Sri Aurobindo High School, Ulubari, where nearly 300 students, teachers, and members of the Centre for Senior Citizens of Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan participated. Saplings were planted across the school campus to promote environmental consciousness and encourage community involvement in ecological conservation.

Later in the evening, a special lecture on the significance of World Environment Day was held at the Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan premises. The keynote address was delivered by renowned wildlife conservationist and ornithologist Dr. Anwaruddin Choudhury, popularly known as the “Birdman of Assam.” He spoke about growing environmental challenges and stressed the need to conserve biodiversity, forests, and wildlife. He also highlighted the role of citizens, educational institutions, and community organisations in safeguarding the environment.

The programme was inaugurated by S.K. Roy, former Secretary to the Government of Assam and current Secretary of Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, Guwahati Kendra. In his address, he urged people to adopt sustainable practices and contribute towards environmental protection.

More than 80 people attended the event, including senior IAS and ACS officers such as Pritam Saikia, Seemanta Thakuria, Ramesh Chand Jain, and Donald Gilfellon. Other notable attendees included Dr. Hitesh Baruah and Supratim Das, President of Arth Natya Gosthi and former Executive Director of Power Grid Corporation, stated a press release.

The observance concluded with a collective pledge to work towards a greener, cleaner, and more sustainable future.

Also Read: Dispur College holds green rally and plantation drive on World Environment Day in Guwahati