World Environment Day observed at Gaurisagar with plantation drive and student activities

A CORRESPONDENT

GAURISAGAR: Along with the rest of the world, the 54th World Environment Day was observed at Gaurisagar High School by the Gaurisagar Jestha Nagarik Sanmilani in association with the Gaurisagar High School fraternity. The daylong programme started with a sapling plantation done by Tuwaram Kalita, a social worker of Gaurisagar. Later, an open session was held under the chairmanship of Dr Soneswar Borah, President of Gaurisagar Jestha Nagarik Sanmilani. An essay writing competition was also held amongst the students.

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