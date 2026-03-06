Bhattadev University conducts seven-day NSS special camp in Bajali

A CORRESPONDENT

BAJALI: The NSS Cell of Bhattadev University successfully conducted a seven-day NSS Special Camp from February 26 to March 4, 2026, at its adopted village, Batiamari, in Bajali district.

The camp focused on cleanliness, health awareness, environmental sustainability, biodiversity conservation, and rural livelihood development. The programme began with a cleanliness drive at the Nabajyoti Sangha premises. Resource persons conducted sessions on beekeeping, mushroom cultivation, fish farming, and entrepreneurship to promote self-reliance among villagers.

Volunteers also established a fruit garden by planting saplings of various varieties and organized a painting competition on environmental conservation for school students. Demonstrations on vermicomposting and organic waste management were held to raise environmental awareness.

A free health camp, organized in collaboration with local health officials, benefited numerous villagers. Awareness programmes on hygiene, women's health, and substance abuse were also conducted.

The camp concluded with a valedictory function, cultural performances, and Holi celebrations, reflecting the university's commitment to community service and rural development.

