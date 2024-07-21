Bhola Nath College, Dhubri Granted 10-Year Autonomous Status by Indian Government

DHUBRI: 10-year autonomous status to Bhola Nath College, Dhubri was granted by government of India recently. It has been declared as an autonomous college for the next 10 academic years by the Standing Committee on Autonomous Colleges after the college got an A+ Grade in the NAAC evaluation last year.

This was approved by the Commission Ministry of Education, Government of India, a college source said.

As per clause 7.5 of the UGC (Conferment of Autonomous Status Upon Colleges and Measures for Maintenance of Standards in Autonomous Colleges) Regulations, 2023, Dr. Gopi Chand Merugu, Deputy Secretary, University Grants Commission of Ministry of Education, under Government of India, conferred autonomous status to Bhola Nath College, Dhubri, in a meeting held on June 25, 2024, for the academic year 2024–2025 to 2033–2034.

The Gauhati University, is therefore, requested to issue necessary notification within 30 days regarding the grant of autonomous status to the College as per UGC (Conferment of Autonomous Status Upon Colleges and Measures for Maintenance of Standards in Autonomous Colleges) Regulations, 2023, a letter to Registrar of Gauhati University written by Dr. Gopi Chand Merugu, Deputy Secretary, University Grants Commission of Ministry of Education stated.

