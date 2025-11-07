Bhupen Hazarika Memorial Day observed with cultural programmes at Orang

A CORRESPONDENT

ORANG: The 14th death anniversary of Bharat Ratna Sudhakantha Dr Bhupen Hazarika was observed with deep reverence under the initiative of the Udalguri District Xahitya Xabha, hosted by the Orang Satadal Xahitya Xabha at Orang Lakshmi Mandir premises. The two-day event featured art, music, and literary activities that reflected the rich cultural spirit of the region.

The programme began on November 2 with an art and Bhupendra Sangeet competition inaugurated by Jaydhan Mahato, Vice-Principal of Orang Higher Secondary School, and Jagadish Chandra Deka, Principal of the same institution. The cultural events were organized under the guidance of Uddhab Chandra Deka, Kabita Bora, and other members of the organizing committee.

On November 5, the flag of Orang Satadal Xahitya Xabha was hoisted by Dr Homen Baruah, followed by floral tributes to Dr Bhupen Hazarika and a special homage to Late singer Zubeen Garg.

A highlight of the celebration was the release of a souvenir titled ‘Kahuwa,’ edited by Rupam Deka and Nayanjyoti Deka, which was realised by Dr Haricharan Das, Librarian of Bilasipara College. A poetry collection dedicated to Zubeen Garg was also unveiled by Dr Dhruvajyoti Sharma, Vice-Principal of Kalaguru Bishnu Rabha College.

The open session was presided over by Tazur Ali Ahmed, President of Udalguri District Xahitya Xobha, and attended by noted literary figures including Padum Rajkhowa, Dr Sukdev Adhikari, and Taranath Kalita

