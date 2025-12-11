Bhutan launches first international flight from Gelephu; Simang Daimary represents BTC chief at launch

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: In a historic milestone, on December 8, the first international flight departed from Bhutan’s Gelephu International Airport, officially opening the country’s southern gateway to regional aviation. A father-daughter duo led the maiden international flight as pilot and first flying officer.

The Captain of this historic Drukair international flight was Captain Chenda Wangchuk, flying side-by-side with his daughter, Junior First Officer Choki Wangchuk and younger sister Sangay Choden gracefully managing the cabin service as the Head Stewardess. The inaugural ceremony of Gelephu–Kolkata–Gelephu service, operated by the Drukair, signals the beginning of Gelephu’s emergence as Bhutan’s newest international aviation hub.

Prime Minister of Bhutan Dasho Tshering Tobgay inaugurated the launch in Gelephu in the presence of dignitaries and officials of Drukair. Simang Daimary of Kokrajhar, on behalf of the Chief of BTC Hagrama Mohilary, attended the ceremonial launch.

Talking to this correspondent, Daimary said that Bhutan had marked a historic milestone in its civil aviation which would enhance the connectivity and economic sustainability of the country besides strengthening the mutual relationship between the two neighbours. He hoped that the people of Assam, especially the BTC, would be benefitted from the launch.

Penjor said that the opportunity of this auspicious flight extended beyond Bhutan’s borders, affirming their invaluable friendship with India. “I was particularly touched by the presence of my old and close friend from Bodoland, Simang Daimary, who flew as a special guest of the Bhutan India Friendship Association (BIFA),” he said, adding that this was a powerful, immediate display of solidarity. He also said that the opening of Gelephu International Airport would serve as an immediate and vital gateway for the people of Assam and more specifically, for the neighbours in Bodoland. “This new air link is poised to be a catalyst for shared prosperity between India and Bhutan, especially with Assam, boosting trade, tourism, and cultural exchange right across the border. Seeing my friend on that plane symbolized the tangible realization of that shared future,” he said.

