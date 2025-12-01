Biennial conference of Assam Construction Workers’ Union held in Gaurisagar

A CORRESPONDENT

GAURISAGAR: The fifth biennial session of the Assam State Construction and Allied Workers Union was held on November 29 and 30 at Gaurisagar Central Public Hall in Sivasagar district under the aegis of its Sivasagar district committee. On Sunday, an open session was held under the chairmanship of Kirti Nath, President of Assam State Construction and Allied Workers Union.

The meeting was inaugurated by Dr Hiranya Bora, Vice-Principal of Lakhimpur Medical College. Murari Prasad, former President of Akhil Bharatiya Nirman Shramik Mahasongha, graced the meeting as a chief guest. In his speech, he urged upon the workers to stay united for the attainment of their rights and to acquire knowledge.

