Sivasagar pays heartfelt tribute to Assam Gaurav and seven-time Mr India Harakanta Borgohain

OUR CORRESPONDENT

SIVASAGAR: A solemn tribute ceremony was held in Sivasagar on Friday to honour the memory of the recently-deceased Assam Gaurav awardee and seven-time Mr India title winner Harakanta Borgohain, who brought exceptional pride and recognition to Assam with his remarkable achievements in bodybuilding.

Organized jointly by Sivasagar District Bodybuilding Association and Sivasagar District Powerlifting Association, the event took place at the RK Fitness Centre located in Phukan Nagar, Sivasagar. The programme was anchored by the centre’s proprietor and former Assam Shri, Jayanta Rajkonwar, who delivered an insightful address highlighting the life, contributions, and extraordinary talent of the Late bodybuilding icon.

Rajkonwar noted that it was due to Borgohain’s initiative that the District Bodybuilding Association was established, creating an environment that inspired and nurtured budding bodybuilding talents across Sivasagar.

During the ceremony, former Mr India Bijit Gogoi and senior bodybuilder Rajen Chutia paid floral tributes to Borgohain’s portrait and recalled their close association with him.

The event was attended by District Bodybuilding Association President Deba Jyoti Gogoi, Secretary Purushuttam Kalita, District Powerlifting Association Secretary Manoranjan Chutia, and yoga trainer Ananta Saikia, among several others, who collectively offered heartfelt respects to the departed champion.

